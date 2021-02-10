Victory Capital Management Inc. Increases Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 235,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 15,661 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.05% of Chubb worth $36,183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new position in Chubb during the third quarter worth approximately $4,748,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Chubb by 72.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after acquiring an additional 4,356 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Chubb in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,307,000. PhiloSmith Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of Chubb by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. PhiloSmith Capital Corp now owns 90,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,967,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Chubb by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. 85.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Chubb alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CB. Bank of America downgraded shares of Chubb from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $132.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of Chubb from $150.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Chubb from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Chubb from $144.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Chubb presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $157.78.

In other news, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 6,250 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.06, for a total value of $1,000,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 108,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,289,841.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Theodore Shasta sold 948 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.87, for a total transaction of $143,972.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,390,130.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 47,951 shares of company stock valued at $7,370,967 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CB stock opened at $164.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $74.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. Chubb Limited has a 1-year low of $87.35 and a 1-year high of $166.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $153.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $137.54.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.36. Chubb had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 5.33%. The company had revenue of $7.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.83 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 7.02 EPS for the current year.

Chubb declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 19th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 2.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

Recommended Story: What is a conference call?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB).

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.