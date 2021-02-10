Victory Capital Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,578,360 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 69,025 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 8.95% of Cutera worth $38,054,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cutera by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,589,817 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $49,130,000 after acquiring an additional 104,938 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in shares of Cutera by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,253,969 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $23,788,000 after acquiring an additional 113,400 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cutera by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 633,404 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $12,016,000 after acquiring an additional 18,000 shares during the last quarter. Voce Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cutera by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Voce Capital Management LLC now owns 545,396 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $10,346,000 after acquiring an additional 59,769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Cutera by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 501,581 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $9,515,000 after acquiring an additional 103,108 shares during the last quarter. 87.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CUTR opened at $31.82 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.55. The firm has a market cap of $561.08 million, a PE ratio of -17.58 and a beta of 1.60. Cutera, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.07 and a twelve month high of $32.29.

CUTR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cutera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Cutera from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cutera presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.25.

Cutera Profile

Cutera, Inc, a medical device company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and servicing of laser and energy-based aesthetics systems for practitioners worldwide. The company offers truSculpt flex, a bio-electrical muscle stimulation device to treat patients at all fitness levels; truSculpt for the non-surgical body sculpting market; Juliet, a laser for women's intimate health; Secret RF, a fractional radio frequency microneedling device for skin revitalization; and enlighten platform, a laser system that is used for tattoo removal, as well as for the treatment of benign pigmented lesions and acne scars.

