Victory Capital Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 719,938 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,244 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.24% of Nucor worth $38,294,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in Nucor in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nucor in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its stake in Nucor by 87.0% in the third quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 1,075 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Nucor by 13,914.3% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 981 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC raised its stake in Nucor by 114.6% in the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 983 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. 75.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NUE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Nucor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $48.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Nucor from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Nucor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. BNP Paribas cut shares of Nucor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Nucor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.90.

In other news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.88, for a total value of $538,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 100,577 shares in the company, valued at $5,419,088.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Nucor stock opened at $54.68 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 3.78. Nucor Co. has a 52-week low of $27.52 and a 52-week high of $58.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $53.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.98.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. Nucor had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 7.21%. The firm had revenue of $5.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Nucor Co. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a $0.405 dividend. This is a boost from Nucor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.59%.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

