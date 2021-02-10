Victory Capital Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 311,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 17,172 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.79% of Primerica worth $41,731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in Primerica by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Primerica by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 8,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Primerica by 137.7% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its position in Primerica by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 8,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $993,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Primerica by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 22,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,502,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PRI. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Primerica from $142.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Primerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $154.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on shares of Primerica from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $155.60.

Shares of NYSE PRI opened at $148.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.00 and a beta of 1.44. Primerica, Inc. has a one year low of $61.20 and a one year high of $150.13. The company’s fifty day moving average is $137.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.53.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.49 by ($0.04). Primerica had a return on equity of 23.65% and a net margin of 17.65%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.22 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Primerica, Inc. will post 9.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, President Peter W. Schneider sold 3,000 shares of Primerica stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.38, for a total transaction of $403,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 23,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,203,484.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Alison S. Rand sold 2,000 shares of Primerica stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.08, for a total value of $266,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,724,982.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. It underwrites individual term life insurance products.

