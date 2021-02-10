Victory Capital Management Inc. Lowers Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 155,557 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 5,275 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $38,118,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Stryker by 24,921.9% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 1,714,000 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,707,150 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in Stryker by 180.3% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 718,266 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $149,595,000 after acquiring an additional 462,046 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in Stryker by 246.7% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 285,082 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $58,651,000 after acquiring an additional 202,864 shares in the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT acquired a new position in Stryker in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,514,000. Finally, Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC grew its position in Stryker by 115.6% in the 3rd quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 322,692 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $67,239,000 after acquiring an additional 173,002 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

SYK has been the subject of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on Stryker from $240.00 to $234.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Stryker from $228.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Stryker from $234.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. TheStreet raised Stryker from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on Stryker in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Stryker has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $227.00.

NYSE SYK opened at $242.15 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $238.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $219.02. Stryker Co. has a twelve month low of $124.54 and a twelve month high of $247.44. The company has a market capitalization of $91.00 billion, a PE ratio of 52.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.26. Stryker had a return on equity of 20.94% and a net margin of 12.35%. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 7.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.51%.

In other Stryker news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.10, for a total transaction of $478,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,424,151.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Timothy J. Scannell sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.61, for a total value of $1,163,050.00. In the last quarter, insiders sold 17,697 shares of company stock valued at $4,168,737. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices that are used in various medical specialties.

