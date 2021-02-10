Victory Capital Management Inc. Purchases 105,547 Shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (NYSE:CLF)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (NYSE:CLF) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,818,403 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 105,547 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.71% of Cleveland-Cliffs worth $41,036,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 31.7% during the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 5,574 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,342 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 287.5% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,480 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,840 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp bought a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the third quarter worth about $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on CLF. B. Riley increased their price target on Cleveland-Cliffs from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Cleveland-Cliffs from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cleveland-Cliffs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.30 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.17.

CLF opened at $15.92 on Wednesday. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc has a 12-month low of $2.63 and a 12-month high of $18.77. The stock has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.86 and a beta of 2.24. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.01 and a 200-day moving average of $10.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84.

Cleveland-Cliffs Company Profile

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc operates as an iron ore mining company in the United States. The company operates four iron ore mines in Michigan and Minnesota. It sells its products to integrated steel companies and steel producers in the United States and the Asia Pacific. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

