Victory Capital Management Inc. Purchases 2,320 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 270,179 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,320 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of General Dynamics worth $40,208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new stake in General Dynamics during the third quarter worth $229,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in General Dynamics by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,622 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,627,000 after buying an additional 1,460 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in General Dynamics by 28.9% during the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 7,528 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after buying an additional 1,687 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,621 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fundamentun LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 7,283 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. 84.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GD has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded General Dynamics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on General Dynamics from $161.00 to $149.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Susquehanna raised their target price on General Dynamics from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. 140166 raised their target price on General Dynamics from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on General Dynamics from $156.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. General Dynamics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $165.33.

GD stock opened at $162.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $46.53 billion, a PE ratio of 14.71, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $151.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $148.09. General Dynamics Co. has a one year low of $100.55 and a one year high of $190.08.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.54 by ($0.05). General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 23.00%. The firm had revenue of $10.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.51 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 5th. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th were issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.73%.

General Dynamics Profile

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems and Marine Systems.

