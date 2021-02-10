Victory Capital Management Inc. Purchases 440,709 Shares of State Auto Financial Co. (NASDAQ:STFC)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of State Auto Financial Co. (NASDAQ:STFC) by 28.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,008,300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 440,709 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 4.58% of State Auto Financial worth $35,627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in State Auto Financial by 2.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 39,803 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in State Auto Financial by 7.8% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,978 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,444 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of State Auto Financial by 1.4% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 129,201 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,778,000 after purchasing an additional 1,772 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of State Auto Financial by 13.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,452 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 2,031 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of State Auto Financial by 315.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,135 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 3,139 shares during the period. 33.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ STFC opened at $17.34 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.85. State Auto Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $12.07 and a 1-year high of $31.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $760.15 million, a P/E ratio of -19.27 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

In other State Auto Financial news, SVP Jason Earl Berkey bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.94 per share, for a total transaction of $79,700.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Kim Burton Garland bought 7,853 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.12 per share, for a total transaction of $118,737.36. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 144,811 shares in the company, valued at $2,189,542.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased a total of 14,538 shares of company stock worth $224,435 in the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on STFC shares. Sidoti upgraded shares of State Auto Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of State Auto Financial from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. State Auto Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.00.

About State Auto Financial

State Auto Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal and business insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Insurance, Commercial Insurance, and Investment Operations. The Personal Insurance segment primarily provides personal automobile, homeowners insurance, and other personal insurance products.

