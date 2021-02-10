Victory Capital Management Inc. Purchases 54,548 Shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 13.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 474,173 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,548 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.14% of PACCAR worth $40,912,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in PACCAR in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new position in shares of PACCAR during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of PACCAR during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of PACCAR during the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PACCAR during the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Michael K. Walton sold 1,688 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.22, for a total transaction of $164,107.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 40,401 shares in the company, valued at $3,927,785.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 7,848 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.44, for a total transaction of $756,861.12. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 49,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,798,372.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,824 shares of company stock valued at $1,216,264 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Argus raised PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Raymond James raised their price objective on PACCAR from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut PACCAR from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of PACCAR from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of PACCAR from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.56.

Shares of PCAR opened at $99.41 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 2.95. PACCAR Inc has a one year low of $49.11 and a one year high of $103.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.44 billion, a PE ratio of 24.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.00.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.05). PACCAR had a return on equity of 14.49% and a net margin of 7.39%. The company had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that PACCAR Inc will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 8th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. PACCAR’s payout ratio is 18.63%.

PACCAR Company Profile

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks that are used for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

