Victory Capital Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) by 20.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 758,042 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 130,172 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 1.50% of Barnes Group worth $38,425,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Barnes Group by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 19,431 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $694,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Barnes Group by 40.1% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Barnes Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Barnes Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Barnes Group by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 108,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,881,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. 86.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

B has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Barnes Group from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Barnes Group in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Truist increased their price target on Barnes Group from $30.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Barnes Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Barnes Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.40.

NYSE:B opened at $52.19 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.28. Barnes Group Inc. has a one year low of $30.22 and a one year high of $68.60. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.05.

Barnes Group Inc provides engineered products, industrial technologies, and innovative solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Industrial and Aerospace. The Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems used by various customers in end-markets, such as transportation, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

