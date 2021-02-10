Victory Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR) by 14.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,415,811 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 246,916 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 1.96% of Meritor worth $39,516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MTOR. Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Meritor by 72.2% in the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 584,919 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $16,325,000 after buying an additional 245,148 shares during the last quarter. AJO LP increased its holdings in Meritor by 151.6% in the third quarter. AJO LP now owns 145,528 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,046,000 after buying an additional 87,694 shares during the last quarter. Jade Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Meritor by 400.0% in the third quarter. Jade Capital Advisors LLC now owns 75,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after buying an additional 60,000 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Meritor by 42.7% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 164,974 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,657,000 after buying an additional 49,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burney Co. increased its holdings in Meritor by 17.8% in the third quarter. Burney Co. now owns 204,048 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,272,000 after buying an additional 30,773 shares during the last quarter. 95.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Meritor alerts:

Shares of MTOR opened at $32.47 on Wednesday. Meritor, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.91 and a fifty-two week high of $32.97. The company has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 2.19. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.77.

Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The auto parts company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.21. Meritor had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 19.93%. The business had revenue of $889.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $870.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Meritor, Inc. will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

MTOR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Meritor from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Meritor from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Meritor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Meritor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Meritor from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

In related news, CFO Carl Douglas Anderson II sold 1,917 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.67, for a total value of $51,126.39. Also, CAO Paul Bialy sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.87, for a total transaction of $186,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $680,169.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 141,595 shares of company stock valued at $3,889,490 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Meritor Profile

Meritor, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, sells, services, and supports integrated systems, modules, and components to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and the aftermarket for the commercial vehicle, transportation, and industrial sectors. It operates through two segments, Commercial Truck; and Aftermarket and Industrial.

See Also: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTOR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR).

Receive News & Ratings for Meritor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meritor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.