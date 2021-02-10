Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 97,677 Shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,252,613 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 97,677 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.23% of FirstEnergy worth $38,342,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 3.6% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 9,031 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 31.3% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,469 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 19,777 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $605,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 29.9% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,648 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudock Inc. increased its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 54.7% during the third quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 1,290 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. 79.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get FirstEnergy alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FE. Bank of America downgraded shares of FirstEnergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 20th. TheStreet raised shares of FirstEnergy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. FirstEnergy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.29.

Shares of FE stock opened at $32.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $17.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.10 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.81. FirstEnergy Corp. has a one year low of $22.85 and a one year high of $52.51.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.47%.

FirstEnergy Company Profile

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

See Also: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Receive News & Ratings for FirstEnergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstEnergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.