Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 98,098 Shares of Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT)

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT) by 18.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 427,424 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 98,098 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 1.04% of Kornit Digital worth $38,096,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Kornit Digital during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. TFC Financial Management bought a new stake in shares of Kornit Digital during the 3rd quarter worth $63,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Kornit Digital by 82.7% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,811 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Kornit Digital during the 3rd quarter worth $138,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kornit Digital during the 3rd quarter worth $187,000.

Get Kornit Digital alerts:

Shares of Kornit Digital stock opened at $99.73 on Wednesday. Kornit Digital Ltd. has a 52-week low of $22.17 and a 52-week high of $101.45. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -623.31 and a beta of 1.70.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. Kornit Digital had a negative return on equity of 1.05% and a negative net margin of 3.49%. The business had revenue of $59.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Kornit Digital Ltd. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on KRNT. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Kornit Digital from $58.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on Kornit Digital from $70.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Kornit Digital in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on Kornit Digital from $70.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Kornit Digital from $79.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.11.

Kornit Digital Profile

Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, designs, and markets digital printing solutions for the fashion, apparel, and home decor segments of printed textile industry worldwide. The company's solutions include digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software, and value added services.

Recommended Story: Return On Assets

Receive News & Ratings for Kornit Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kornit Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.