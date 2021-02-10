Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 99,405 Shares of Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,847,355 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 99,405 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.39% of Kinross Gold worth $35,580,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kinross Gold during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 3,874.3% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 4,014 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 3,913 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Kinross Gold during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 27.8% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,350 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Kinross Gold during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.64% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KGC opened at $7.34 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 0.79. Kinross Gold Co. has a 52 week low of $2.72 and a 52 week high of $10.31.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on KGC. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Kinross Gold in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from $14.75 to $14.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Barclays upgraded shares of Kinross Gold from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. CSFB set a $10.50 price target on shares of Kinross Gold and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from $14.25 to $14.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.89.

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in Canada, the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

