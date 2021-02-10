Vid Price Up 8.6% Over Last Week (VI)

Vid (CURRENCY:VI) traded up 7.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 10th. In the last week, Vid has traded 8.6% higher against the US dollar. Vid has a total market capitalization of $1.48 million and approximately $12,512.00 worth of Vid was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Vid token can now be bought for about $0.0629 or 0.00000141 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002247 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001146 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.34 or 0.00052433 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $126.43 or 0.00283984 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 65.4% against the dollar and now trades at $53.36 or 0.00119854 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $33.07 or 0.00074287 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 20.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39.29 or 0.00088247 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $89.57 or 0.00201199 BTC.

Vid Token Profile

Vid’s total supply is 888,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,483,039 tokens. Vid’s official message board is medium.com/vid-foundation . The official website for Vid is vid.camera

Buying and Selling Vid

Vid can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vid directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vid should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vid using one of the exchanges listed above.

