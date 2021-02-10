VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund Limited (VOF.L) (LON:VOF) Reaches New 1-Year High at $435.50

VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund Limited (VOF.L) (LON:VOF)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 435.50 ($5.69) and last traded at GBX 422 ($5.51), with a volume of 207573 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 431 ($5.63).

The firm has a market capitalization of £723.00 million and a P/E ratio of 281.33. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 432.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 363.74.

About VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund Limited (VOF.L) (LON:VOF)

VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund Limited specializes in private equity investments. The fund seeks to invest 80 percent of its portfolio in private equity and 20 percent in equitization projects will be re-allocated to listed shares. The fund also makes private investments. It invests in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors.

