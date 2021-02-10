VINchain (VIN) Market Capitalization Reaches $2.27 Million

VINchain (CURRENCY:VIN) traded down 6.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 10th. VINchain has a total market cap of $2.27 million and $177,844.00 worth of VINchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VINchain coin can now be bought for $0.0038 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, VINchain has traded 5.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.02 or 0.00060367 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $518.70 or 0.01158715 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.93 or 0.00055698 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00006367 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,505.39 or 0.05596753 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $12.73 or 0.00028426 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.97 or 0.00020033 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002237 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.23 or 0.00045198 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.57 or 0.00032541 BTC.

About VINchain

VINchain (CRYPTO:VIN) is a coin. VINchain’s total supply is 840,108,901 coins and its circulating supply is 590,108,901 coins. VINchain’s official website is vinchain.io . VINchain’s official Twitter account is @VINChain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . VINchain’s official message board is vinchain.io/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “VINchain is creating a blockchain database of used vehicles information that is accessible by everyone. The VinChain Token is an ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network and is used as a utility token on all the apps in the VinChain platform. “

VINchain Coin Trading

VINchain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VINchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VINchain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VINchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

