Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) Price Target Raised to $52.00

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group to $52.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “na” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective points to a potential downside of 0.78% from the stock’s current price.

SPCE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. 140166 downgraded shares of Virgin Galactic from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Virgin Galactic from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Virgin Galactic from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $24.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Virgin Galactic from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Virgin Galactic in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.88.

Shares of Virgin Galactic stock traded down $4.31 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $52.41. 216,461 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,220,914. Virgin Galactic has a 1 year low of $9.06 and a 1 year high of $62.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.30 and a beta of 0.80.

In related news, Director James Ryans sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.43, for a total value of $792,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 103,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,731,434.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Jonathan Joseph Campagna sold 56,305 shares of Virgin Galactic stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.44, for a total value of $1,770,229.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 283,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,909,089.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 2,094,132 shares of company stock worth $56,264,040 in the last 90 days. 14.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Virgin Galactic during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Virgin Galactic by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Virgin Galactic during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Virgin Galactic during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC grew its stake in Virgin Galactic by 85.7% in the third quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 23.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Virgin Galactic

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc, an integrated aerospace company, develops human spaceflight for private individuals and researchers in the United States. It also manufactures air and space vehicles. The company's spaceship operations include commercial human spaceflight, flying commercial research, and development payloads into space.

