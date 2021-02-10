Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) Trading Down 7.6%

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE) shares were down 7.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $51.15 and last traded at $52.39. Approximately 14,479,580 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 42% from the average daily volume of 24,837,326 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.72.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SPCE shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Virgin Galactic from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. 140166 lowered shares of Virgin Galactic from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Virgin Galactic from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Virgin Galactic from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Virgin Galactic to $52.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Virgin Galactic has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.88.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.20. The company has a market capitalization of $12.28 billion, a PE ratio of -39.99 and a beta of 0.80.

In other news, CFO Jonathan Joseph Campagna sold 7,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.89, for a total value of $280,911.03. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 233,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,377,766.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director James Ryans sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.43, for a total transaction of $792,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 103,346 shares in the company, valued at $2,731,434.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 2,094,132 shares of company stock worth $56,264,040 over the last ninety days. 14.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPCE. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Virgin Galactic by 85.7% in the 3rd quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its stake in shares of Virgin Galactic by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in Virgin Galactic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in Virgin Galactic during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Virgin Galactic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. 23.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Virgin Galactic Company Profile (NYSE:SPCE)

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc, an integrated aerospace company, develops human spaceflight for private individuals and researchers in the United States. It also manufactures air and space vehicles. The company's spaceship operations include commercial human spaceflight, flying commercial research, and development payloads into space.

