Virtusa (NASDAQ:VRTU) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.41 EPS

Posted by on Feb 10th, 2021


Virtusa (NASDAQ:VRTU) posted its earnings results on Monday. The information technology services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.41, Fidelity Earnings reports. Virtusa had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 13.33%.

VRTU traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $51.33. The stock had a trading volume of 1,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 378,941. Virtusa has a 12-month low of $19.48 and a 12-month high of $51.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.77. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.39.

Separately, Barrington Research downgraded shares of Virtusa from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Virtusa has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.00.

Virtusa Company Profile

Virtusa Corporation provides digital engineering and information technology (IT) outsourcing services primarily in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers business and IT consulting services, including advisory/target operating model, business process re-engineering/business process management, application portfolio rationalization, and business/technology alignment analysis; digital transformation services, such as digital strategy user experience and design, application and platform engineering analytics, intelligent automation content and customer experience, and cyber security; and cloud transformation services comprising cloud strategy and migration, cloud native applications, and capex to opex models.

