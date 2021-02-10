Virtusa (NASDAQ:VRTU) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.41 EPS

Virtusa (NASDAQ:VRTU) posted its earnings results on Monday. The information technology services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.41, Fidelity Earnings reports. Virtusa had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 13.33%.

VRTU traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $51.33. The stock had a trading volume of 1,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 378,941. Virtusa has a 12-month low of $19.48 and a 12-month high of $51.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.77. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.39.

Separately, Barrington Research downgraded shares of Virtusa from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Virtusa has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.00.

Virtusa Corporation provides digital engineering and information technology (IT) outsourcing services primarily in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers business and IT consulting services, including advisory/target operating model, business process re-engineering/business process management, application portfolio rationalization, and business/technology alignment analysis; digital transformation services, such as digital strategy user experience and design, application and platform engineering analytics, intelligent automation content and customer experience, and cyber security; and cloud transformation services comprising cloud strategy and migration, cloud native applications, and capex to opex models.

