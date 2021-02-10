Vishay Precision Group (VPG) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, February 17th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.41 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

VPG stock opened at $35.01 on Wednesday. Vishay Precision Group has a 1-year low of $16.56 and a 1-year high of $37.08. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.21. The company has a current ratio of 4.62, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $475.26 million, a PE ratio of 33.03, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.46.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Vishay Precision Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Colliers Securities initiated coverage on shares of Vishay Precision Group in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock.

Vishay Precision Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets sensors, sensor-based measurement systems, specialty resistors, and strain gages in the United States, Israel, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Foil Technology Products, Force Sensors, and Weighing and Control Systems.

