Vitae Reaches Market Capitalization of $95.83 Million (VITAE)

Vitae (CURRENCY:VITAE) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 10th. During the last seven days, Vitae has traded 25.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Vitae has a market capitalization of $95.83 million and approximately $1.19 million worth of Vitae was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vitae coin can currently be bought for $4.92 or 0.00010632 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Rapids (RPD) traded down 33.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded 30.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dequant (DEQ) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000436 BTC.

Vitae Coin Profile

Vitae (VITAE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 9th, 2018. Vitae’s total supply is 19,731,056 coins and its circulating supply is 19,471,178 coins. The official website for Vitae is www.vitaetoken.io . Vitae’s official Twitter account is @OfficialVitae and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Vitae is /r/VitaeTeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Vitae

Vitae can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vitae directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vitae should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vitae using one of the exchanges listed above.

