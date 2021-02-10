Viveve Medical (NASDAQ:VIVE) Stock Price Down 10%

Viveve Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVE) traded down 10% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $4.50 and last traded at $4.50. 3,476,916 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 5% from the average session volume of 3,654,126 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.00.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on Viveve Medical in a research report on Friday, January 29th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Viveve Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th.

The company has a market capitalization of $9.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 4.85 and a quick ratio of 3.48. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.86.

Viveve Medical (NASDAQ:VIVE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.27. The company had revenue of $1.52 million for the quarter. Viveve Medical had a negative return on equity of 243.62% and a negative net margin of 661.57%. Research analysts anticipate that Viveve Medical, Inc. will post -19 earnings per share for the current year.

About Viveve Medical (NASDAQ:VIVE)

Viveve Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for the non-invasive treatment of vaginal introital laxity, sexual function, vaginal rejuvenation, and stress urinary incontinence. The company offers Viveve System comprises of the radiofrequency generator, reusable handpiece, and treatment tip, as well as cryogen canister and other consumable components.

