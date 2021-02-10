Vivid Coin (VIVID) One Day Trading Volume Tops $1.00

Vivid Coin (CURRENCY:VIVID) traded down 4.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 10th. During the last week, Vivid Coin has traded up 21.2% against the U.S. dollar. Vivid Coin has a market capitalization of $17,131.61 and $1.00 worth of Vivid Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Vivid Coin coin can now be bought for about $0.0022 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002247 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001088 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.80 or 0.00051204 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $123.82 or 0.00278096 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 77.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.87 or 0.00125482 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $32.35 or 0.00072647 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $39.61 or 0.00088961 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.85 or 0.00204054 BTC.

Vivid Coin Profile

Vivid Coin’s total supply is 7,910,746 coins and its circulating supply is 7,697,539 coins. The official message board for Vivid Coin is vividcoin.app/index.php/category/media . Vivid Coin’s official Twitter account is @vividplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . Vivid Coin’s official website is vividcoin.app

According to CryptoCompare, “Vivid AR Portfolio is a 2D and 3D Augmented Reality Cryptocurrency Portfolio management platform.In future updates, the user's will be able to store their Vivid Coins, publish trading focused content in the News Feed, and vote on their favorite content using their stored Coins. “

Vivid Coin Coin Trading

Vivid Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vivid Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vivid Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vivid Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

