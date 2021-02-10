VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) Shares Acquired by Ellsworth Advisors LLC

Ellsworth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) by 16.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,865 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,648 shares during the quarter. VMware accounts for about 1.2% of Ellsworth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Ellsworth Advisors LLC’s holdings in VMware were worth $1,664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VMW. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in VMware by 146.7% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 185 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of VMware by 525.0% in the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 250 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in VMware during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in VMware during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its holdings in VMware by 115.1% in the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 299 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.90% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 2,490 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $373,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 44,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,685,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Rangarajan (Raghu) Raghuram sold 5,942 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.62, for a total transaction of $865,274.04. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 197,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,829,119.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 28.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VMW shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on VMware from $149.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of VMware from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $157.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of VMware from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. William Blair downgraded shares of VMware from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of VMware from $170.00 to $179.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $166.91.

NYSE:VMW traded down $2.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $145.54. 11,615 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,882,594. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $139.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.39. The firm has a market cap of $61.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. VMware, Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.00 and a twelve month high of $163.17.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The virtualization software provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. VMware had a return on equity of 27.10% and a net margin of 13.75%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that VMware, Inc. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid cloud, multi-cloud, modern applications, networking and security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; and cloud management products for businesses with automated operation, programmable provisioning, and application monitoring solutions.

