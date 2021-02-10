VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) Shares Sold by Cambiar Investors LLC

Cambiar Investors LLC decreased its holdings in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) by 31.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 193,422 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after selling 87,649 shares during the quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC’s holdings in VMware were worth $27,129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of VMware by 4,464.4% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,727,802 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $13,712,000 after buying an additional 3,646,131 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in VMware by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,250,335 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $466,976,000 after acquiring an additional 536,321 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in VMware by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,356,476 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $330,519,000 after acquiring an additional 249,259 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in VMware by 2.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,984,210 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $285,071,000 after acquiring an additional 53,649 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in VMware by 36.0% during the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 746,995 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $107,321,000 after purchasing an additional 197,756 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.90% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Rangarajan (Raghu) Raghuram sold 5,942 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.62, for a total transaction of $865,274.04. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 197,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,829,119.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 2,490 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $373,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 44,572 shares in the company, valued at $6,685,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 28.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of VMware stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $147.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,882,594. The stock has a market cap of $61.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. VMware, Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.00 and a twelve month high of $163.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $139.78 and a 200-day moving average of $113.39.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The virtualization software provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.22. VMware had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 27.10%. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that VMware, Inc. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VMW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of VMware from $170.00 to $179.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut VMware from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $117.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. William Blair downgraded VMware from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Barclays decreased their price objective on VMware from $187.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of VMware from $152.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.91.

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid cloud, multi-cloud, modern applications, networking and security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; and cloud management products for businesses with automated operation, programmable provisioning, and application monitoring solutions.

