VNT Chain Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $102,009.00 (VNT)

VNT Chain (CURRENCY:VNT) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 10th. Over the last week, VNT Chain has traded 21.3% lower against the dollar. VNT Chain has a market capitalization of $2.97 million and approximately $102,009.00 worth of VNT Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VNT Chain coin can currently be purchased for $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get VNT Chain alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.95 or 0.00060266 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $512.76 or 0.01146480 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.93 or 0.00055734 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00006350 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.83 or 0.00028695 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,474.32 or 0.05532356 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.09 or 0.00020332 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002239 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.38 or 0.00045572 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.27 or 0.00031901 BTC.

VNT Chain Profile

VNT Chain (CRYPTO:VNT) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 16th, 2018. VNT Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,717,613,095 coins. VNT Chain’s official website is vntchain.io/?language=en . VNT Chain’s official Twitter account is @VeredictumIO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for VNT Chain is medium.com/@VNTChainLabs . The Reddit community for VNT Chain is /r/VNTChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “VNT Chain was born for empowering the distributed economy system. VNT Chain’s target is to build a global distributed smart value network based on blockchain technology to provide reliable, secure, efficient, friendly and low-cost value transfer services, and to gain widespread use in different vertical markets, such as finance, healthcare, supply chain, gaming, etc. “

Buying and Selling VNT Chain

VNT Chain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VNT Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VNT Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VNT Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for VNT Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VNT Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.