Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) Shares Gap Down to $48.23

Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $48.23, but opened at $43.39. Vocera Communications shares last traded at $44.30, with a volume of 3,581 shares traded.

Several analysts have issued reports on VCRA shares. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Vocera Communications from $28.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Vocera Communications from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vocera Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Vocera Communications in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Vocera Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -121.94 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $43.55 and its 200-day moving average is $34.35.

In related news, EVP Paul T. Johnson sold 32,077 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.62, for a total transaction of $1,399,198.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, General Counsel Douglas Alan Carlen sold 2,709 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.96, for a total transaction of $89,288.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 123,206 shares of company stock valued at $5,012,165. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VCRA. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Vocera Communications by 108.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,235 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Vocera Communications during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vocera Communications during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Vocera Communications by 72.7% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,507 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Vocera Communications during the third quarter valued at approximately $218,000.

Vocera Communications Company Profile (NYSE:VCRA)

Vocera Communications, Inc provides secure, integrated, and intelligent communication and workflow solutions that empowers mobile workers in healthcare, hospitality, retail, energy, education, and other mission-critical mobile work environments in the United States and internationally. The company's communication solution integrates with other clinical systems, including electronic health records, nurse call systems, and patient monitoring, as well as to provide critical data, alerts, alarms, and clinical context that enable workflow.

