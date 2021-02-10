Vodafone Group Plc (VOD.L) (LON:VOD) Given a GBX 165 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

Vodafone Group Plc (VOD.L) (LON:VOD) has been assigned a GBX 165 ($2.16) target price by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the cell phone carrier’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 24.10% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 190 ($2.48) price objective on Vodafone Group Plc (VOD.L) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. UBS Group set a GBX 192 ($2.51) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group Plc (VOD.L) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 195 ($2.55) price target on shares of Vodafone Group Plc (VOD.L) in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group Plc (VOD.L) in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group Plc (VOD.L) in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Vodafone Group Plc (VOD.L) currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 174.79 ($2.28).

VOD stock traded up GBX 0.76 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 132.96 ($1.74). The company had a trading volume of 33,261,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,292,855. The firm has a market cap of £35.68 billion and a PE ratio of -4.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.82, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.12. Vodafone Group Plc has a 12 month low of GBX 92.76 ($1.21) and a 12 month high of GBX 156.94 ($2.05). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 126.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 117.87.

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

