Vodi X (VDX) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $2,655.00

Vodi X (CURRENCY:VDX) traded up 17.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 10th. Over the last week, Vodi X has traded up 42.6% against the dollar. Vodi X has a market capitalization of $609,480.08 and $2,655.00 worth of Vodi X was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Vodi X coin can currently be bought for $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Vodi X alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.72 or 0.00059967 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $505.79 or 0.01135071 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.44 or 0.00054839 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00006209 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 34.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.25 or 0.00029725 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,476.91 or 0.05558550 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.84 or 0.00017596 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002246 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.11 or 0.00045129 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.33 or 0.00032157 BTC.

Vodi X Profile

Vodi X is a coin. Vodi X’s total supply is 1,397,703,183 coins and its circulating supply is 534,406,210 coins. The official message board for Vodi X is medium.com/@VodiX . The Reddit community for Vodi X is /r/VodiX . Vodi X’s official website is vodix.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Vodi is a mobile platform boasting 5+ million users in over 200 countries and is tokenizing its ecosystem by launching Vodi X. Vodi X complements the already vibrant existing Vodi platform with the use of blockchain technology. It is a one-stop-shop for mobile financial services with a mission to give back to its users. Product offerings on the Vodi mobile app include money transfer, prepaid mobile recharge (top-ups) and eGift cards alongside with powerful communication tools. “

Vodi X Coin Trading

Vodi X can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vodi X directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vodi X should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vodi X using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Vodi X Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vodi X and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.