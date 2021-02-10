Voestalpine (OTCMKTS:VLPNY) Rating Lowered to Underperform at Oddo Bhf

Voestalpine (OTCMKTS:VLPNY) was downgraded by investment analysts at Oddo Bhf from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on VLPNY. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Voestalpine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Voestalpine from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Voestalpine in a report on Monday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Voestalpine in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Erste Group raised Voestalpine from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.25.

Shares of OTCMKTS:VLPNY remained flat at $$7.49 during midday trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 14 shares, compared to its average volume of 375. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Voestalpine has a 1 year low of $2.78 and a 1 year high of $7.85. The company has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.12 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.95.

Voestalpine AG processes, develops, manufactures, and sells steel products worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Steel, High Performance Metals, Metal Engineering, Metal Forming, and Other. The Steel division produces hot and cold-rolled steel strips, as well as electrogalvanized, hot-dip galvanized, and organically coated steel strips; and heavy plates for the energy sector, as well as turbine casings for automotive, white goods/consumer goods, building/construction, energy, mechanical engineering, and others.

