Voestalpine (OTCMKTS:VLPNY) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Voestalpine (OTCMKTS:VLPNY)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating restated by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Voestalpine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Bank of America raised shares of Voestalpine from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Voestalpine from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Oddo Bhf cut shares of Voestalpine from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Voestalpine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.25.

OTCMKTS:VLPNY remained flat at $$7.49 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 14 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 375. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a PE ratio of -10.12 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.95. Voestalpine has a one year low of $2.78 and a one year high of $7.85.

Voestalpine AG processes, develops, manufactures, and sells steel products worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Steel, High Performance Metals, Metal Engineering, Metal Forming, and Other. The Steel division produces hot and cold-rolled steel strips, as well as electrogalvanized, hot-dip galvanized, and organically coated steel strips; and heavy plates for the energy sector, as well as turbine casings for automotive, white goods/consumer goods, building/construction, energy, mechanical engineering, and others.

