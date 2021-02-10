VolitionRx (NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX) Shares Gap Down to $6.27

VolitionRx Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.27, but opened at $5.79. VolitionRx shares last traded at $5.30, with a volume of 22,756 shares trading hands.

Several analysts recently weighed in on VNRX shares. Maxim Group began coverage on shares of VolitionRx in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Aegis raised their price objective on shares of VolitionRx from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $253.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.91 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 5.13 and a current ratio of 5.13. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.67.

VolitionRx (NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The medical research company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. Equities research analysts predict that VolitionRx Limited will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Jason Bradley Md Terrell sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.40, for a total value of $34,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 44,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,826.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 21,571 shares of company stock valued at $93,041 in the last three months. 19.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in VolitionRx by 98.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,968 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 6,914 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in VolitionRx in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in VolitionRx in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $89,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of VolitionRx by 328.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 65,967 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 50,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of VolitionRx by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 85,925 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 8,817 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.19% of the company’s stock.

VolitionRx Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX)

VolitionRx Limited, a multi-national epigenetics company, engages in the development of blood tests to help diagnose a range of cancers and other diseases worldwide. The company develops blood-based Nu.Q immunoassays to detect specific biomarkers. VolitionRx Limited is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

