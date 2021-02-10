voxeljet (NASDAQ:VJET) Trading Down 19.7%

voxeljet AG (NASDAQ:VJET) was down 19.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $24.74 and last traded at $27.36. Approximately 608,458 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 231% from the average daily volume of 184,043 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.06.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.49. The firm has a market cap of $132.31 million, a P/E ratio of -9.81 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

voxeljet (NASDAQ:VJET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.74 million during the quarter. voxeljet had a negative return on equity of 50.27% and a negative net margin of 66.70%.

voxeljet AG provides three-dimensional (3D) printers and on-demand parts services to industrial and commercial customers in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. It operates in two segments, Systems and Services. The Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells 3D printers.

