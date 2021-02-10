Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) Announces Earnings Results

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The asset manager reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.47, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Voya Financial had a negative net margin of 17.43% and a positive return on equity of 6.24%.

Shares of NYSE:VOYA traded down $2.74 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $55.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,538,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,178,010. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.27 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $58.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.51. Voya Financial has a fifty-two week low of $29.75 and a fifty-two week high of $63.81.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. This is an increase from Voya Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. Voya Financial’s payout ratio is currently 14.22%.

In related news, insider Christine Hurtsellers sold 27,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.19, for a total transaction of $1,625,130.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 59,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,587,925.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Rodney O. Martin, Jr. sold 84,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $4,629,900.00. 2.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $60.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.00.

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. The company's Retirement segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and financial services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

