VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings (NASDAQ:VIH) Major Shareholder Alpine Global Management, Llc Acquires 3,577 Shares

VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings (NASDAQ:VIH) major shareholder Alpine Global Management, Llc bought 3,577 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.98 per share, for a total transaction of $50,006.46. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,442,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,139,607.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Alpine Global Management, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 26th, Alpine Global Management, Llc bought 258,788 shares of VPC Impact Acquisition stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.07 per share, with a total value of $3,899,935.16.

VPC Impact Acquisition Company Profile

VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

