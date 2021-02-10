VPC Impact Acquisition (NASDAQ:VIH) Shares Down 8.6%

VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings (NASDAQ:VIH)’s stock price traded down 8.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $17.66 and last traded at $17.90. 1,305,765 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 32% from the average session volume of 1,920,958 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.59.

In other news, major shareholder Alpine Global Management, Llc purchased 3,577 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.98 per share, for a total transaction of $50,006.46. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,442,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,139,607.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

VPC Impact Acquisition Company Profile (NASDAQ:VIH)

VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

