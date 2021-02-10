VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC) Position Boosted by Private Management Group Inc.

Private Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC) by 198.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,198 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 24,079 shares during the quarter. Private Management Group Inc. owned about 0.33% of VSE worth $1,393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. bought a new position in VSE in the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,812,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in VSE by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 88,074 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,390,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in VSE by 7.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 58,508 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,837,000 after purchasing an additional 4,192 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in VSE by 19.3% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 39,137 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 6,337 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in VSE by 12.2% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,772 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 3,887 shares during the period. 72.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity began coverage on VSE in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:VSEC opened at $35.43 on Wednesday. VSE Co. has a one year low of $13.83 and a one year high of $42.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.97 and a 200-day moving average of $33.51. The company has a market capitalization of $392.25 million, a PE ratio of 354.34 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 2.41.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 27th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 26th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. VSE’s payout ratio is currently 10.75%.

About VSE

VSE Corporation operates as a diversified products and services aftermarket company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Supply Chain Management Group, Aviation Group, and Federal Services Group. The Supply Chain Management Group segment offers sourcing, acquisition, scheduling, transportation, shipping, logistics, data management, and other services to assist its clients with supply chain management.

