VYNE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYNE) Stock Price Down 7.3%

VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNE)’s share price was down 7.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $2.75 and last traded at $2.94. Approximately 15,483,259 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 12% from the average daily volume of 13,800,617 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.17.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on VYNE shares. Maxim Group restated a “positive” rating on shares of VYNE Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of VYNE Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.88.

The firm has a market capitalization of $493.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 4.68, a current ratio of 4.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

In related news, Director Patrick G. Lepore purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.71 per share, for a total transaction of $85,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $85,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc purchased 4,219,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.37 per share, with a total value of $9,999,999.33. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wealth Management Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VYNE Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Regentatlantic Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of VYNE Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of VYNE Therapeutics by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 126,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 17,281 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of VYNE Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of VYNE Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.07% of the company’s stock.

About VYNE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYNE)

VYNE Therapeutics Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing various therapeutics for dermatology. It offers AMZEEQ, a topical minocycline used for the treatment of inflammatory lesions of non-nodular moderate-to-severe acne vulgaris in patients 9 years of age and older.

