W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) Price Target Raised to $69.00

W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $57.00 to $69.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 11.80% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of W. R. Grace & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of W. R. Grace & Co. from $46.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. CL King lifted their target price on shares of W. R. Grace & Co. from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of W. R. Grace & Co. from $51.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. W. R. Grace & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.00.

Get W. R. Grace & Co. alerts:

GRA stock traded up $0.75 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $61.72. The company had a trading volume of 435 shares, compared to its average volume of 507,593. The firm has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of 290.33 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.20, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.68. W. R. Grace & Co. has a 12 month low of $26.75 and a 12 month high of $64.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $58.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.03.

W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $470.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $466.18 million. W. R. Grace & Co. had a net margin of 0.76% and a return on equity of 55.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that W. R. Grace & Co. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in W. R. Grace & Co. during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,230,000. AXA S.A. lifted its position in W. R. Grace & Co. by 91.6% during the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 38,900 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after purchasing an additional 18,600 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in W. R. Grace & Co. by 3.0% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 24,053 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $969,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in W. R. Grace & Co. by 40.0% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,050 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in W. R. Grace & Co. by 400.8% during the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,650 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 12,525 shares during the last quarter. 84.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

W. R. Grace & Co. Company Profile

W. R. Grace & Co, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty chemicals and materials worldwide. It operates through two segments, Grace Catalysts Technologies and Grace Materials Technologies. The Grace Catalysts Technologies segment offers fluid catalytic cracking (FCC) catalysts for the production of transportation fuels, such as gasoline and diesel fuels, and petrochemicals; and FCC additives.

Read More: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for W. R. Grace & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. R. Grace & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.