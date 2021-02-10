Wade G W & Inc. Acquires 8,678 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Wade G W & Inc. lifted its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 165.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,936 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,678 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,972,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in NIKE during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tsfg LLC grew its stake in NIKE by 583.3% in the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 205 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Adams Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 64.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NKE opened at $141.79 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $141.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $126.53. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.00 and a 52 week high of $147.95. The company has a market capitalization of $223.53 billion, a PE ratio of 81.02, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.66.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.15. NIKE had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 34.89%. The firm had revenue of $11.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on NKE shares. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on NIKE from $152.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on shares of NIKE from $137.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of NIKE from $149.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of NIKE from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on NIKE from $165.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. NIKE presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.63.

In other NIKE news, VP Chris L. Abston sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $4,350,000.00. Also, Director Timothy D. Cook sold 52,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.91, for a total transaction of $6,963,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 55,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,423,033.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 444,500 shares of company stock valued at $62,461,870 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

