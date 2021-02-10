Wade G W & Inc. Grows Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Wade G W & Inc. grew its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 7.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 363,005 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,157 shares during the quarter. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $10,440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of T. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 28,726 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 3,481 shares during the period. 51.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE T opened at $28.62 on Wednesday. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.08 and a 12-month high of $38.82. The company has a market cap of $203.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.94.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. AT&T had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 6.42%. The firm had revenue of $45.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.58 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 11th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.27%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.26%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on T shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of AT&T from $36.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday. Raymond James upgraded AT&T from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. AT&T has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.12.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

