Wade G W & Inc. Has $2.67 Million Stock Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Wade G W & Inc. raised its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 95.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,033 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,901 shares during the quarter. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $2,665,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 31.7% in the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 415 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 26.0% in the third quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 25,433 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $7,063,000 after buying an additional 5,242 shares during the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 31.5% in the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 818 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA lifted its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 0.7% in the third quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 13,943 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,872,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 129.8% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 18,199 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,054,000 after buying an additional 10,281 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

HD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of The Home Depot from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $315.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Telsey Advisory Group upgraded shares of The Home Depot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $300.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $288.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush cut shares of The Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $315.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The Home Depot has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $293.25.

In related news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.03, for a total transaction of $32,283.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,611 shares in the company, valued at $12,539,757.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, COO Edward P. Decker sold 25,595 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.40, for a total transaction of $6,895,293.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 97,352 shares in the company, valued at $26,226,628.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE HD opened at $276.77 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $140.63 and a 12-month high of $292.95. The company has a market capitalization of $297.97 billion, a PE ratio of 23.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $272.88 and its 200-day moving average is $274.97.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.10. The Home Depot had a net margin of 9.94% and a negative return on equity of 910.85%. The company had revenue of $33.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.03 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.53 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 EPS for the current year.

The Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

