Wade G W & Inc. Has $6.14 Million Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Wade G W & Inc. lifted its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 18.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,491 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 3,436 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $6,144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FB. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Facebook by 5.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,019,784 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $5,505,081,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098,694 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Facebook by 6.4% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 15,755,901 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $4,126,470,000 after acquiring an additional 948,608 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Facebook by 15.0% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 12,282,314 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,216,738,000 after acquiring an additional 1,598,856 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Facebook by 1.6% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,357,774 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,974,601,000 after acquiring an additional 179,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Facebook by 11.6% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,775,009 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,560,074,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013,956 shares in the last quarter. 64.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FB opened at $269.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $767.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.69, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a fifty day moving average of $265.91 and a 200 day moving average of $268.60. Facebook, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $137.10 and a fifty-two week high of $304.67.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $28.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.43 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The business’s revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.56 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on FB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Facebook from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Facebook from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Cowen upped their price objective on Facebook from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Facebook from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Facebook from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Facebook has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $321.41.

In other Facebook news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.28, for a total transaction of $54,587.64. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $353,410.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CRO David B. Fischer sold 13,118 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.02, for a total transaction of $3,620,830.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,466,707 shares of company stock valued at $398,360,824 in the last quarter. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

