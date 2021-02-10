Wagerr 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $5,794.00 (WGR)

Wagerr (CURRENCY:WGR) traded 6.4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 10th. Wagerr has a market cap of $6.80 million and $5,794.00 worth of Wagerr was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wagerr coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0349 or 0.00000078 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Wagerr has traded down 7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0779 or 0.00000175 BTC.

MAPS (MAPS) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001579 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002264 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000419 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.84 or 0.00013143 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded down 20.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 57% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000020 BTC.

About Wagerr

WGR is a coin. It was first traded on May 11th, 2017. Wagerr’s total supply is 216,405,310 coins and its circulating supply is 195,025,696 coins. The official website for Wagerr is www.wagerr.com . The Reddit community for Wagerr is /r/Wagerr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Wagerr’s official message board is news.wagerr.com . Wagerr’s official Twitter account is @wagerrx and its Facebook page is accessible here

Wagerr Coin Trading

Wagerr can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wagerr directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wagerr should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wagerr using one of the exchanges listed above.

