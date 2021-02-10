Wajax Co. (WJX.TO) (TSE:WJX) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $14.71

Wajax Co. (WJX.TO) (TSE:WJX)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $14.71 and traded as high as $20.10. Wajax Co. (WJX.TO) shares last traded at $20.04, with a volume of 42,413 shares changing hands.

Several research firms have commented on WJX. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Wajax Co. (WJX.TO) from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from C$22.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Wajax Co. (WJX.TO) from C$12.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Wajax Co. (WJX.TO) from C$17.50 to C$20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Wajax Co. (WJX.TO) from C$14.50 to C$18.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.18. The firm has a market cap of C$401.48 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$18.49 and its 200 day moving average is C$14.71.

Wajax Corporation, an integrated distribution company, provides sales, parts, and services to construction, forestry, mining, industrial/commercial, oil sands, transportation, metal processing, government, utilities, and oil and gas sectors. The company provides construction, material-handling, crane and utility, forestry, storage, and mining and oil sands equipment.

