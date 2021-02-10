Washington Prime Group (NYSE:WPG) Shares Up 10%

Washington Prime Group Inc. (NYSE:WPG) shot up 10% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $12.43 and last traded at $12.28. 400,961 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 27% from the average session volume of 546,224 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.16.

Several brokerages have weighed in on WPG. Compass Point raised Washington Prime Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Washington Prime Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.66, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $255.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.73 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.74 and a 200 day moving average of $7.40.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cambria Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Washington Prime Group during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in Washington Prime Group by 70.5% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 86,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 35,890 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in Washington Prime Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new position in Washington Prime Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in Washington Prime Group by 17.9% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 131,181 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 19,939 shares in the last quarter. 58.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Washington Prime Group Company Profile (NYSE:WPG)

Washington Prime Group Inc is a retail REIT and a recognized leader in the ownership, management, acquisition and development of retail properties. The Company combines a national real estate portfolio with its expertise across the entire shopping center sector to increase cash flow through rigorous management of assets and provide new opportunities to retailers looking for growth throughout the U.S.

