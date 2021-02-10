Washington Prime Group (NYSE:WPG) Shares Up 10%

Washington Prime Group Inc. (NYSE:WPG) shot up 10% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $12.43 and last traded at $12.28. 400,961 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 27% from the average session volume of 546,224 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.16.
Several brokerages have weighed in on WPG. Compass Point raised Washington Prime Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Washington Prime Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.66, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $255.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.73 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.74 and a 200 day moving average of $7.40.
Washington Prime Group Company Profile (NYSE:WPG)
Washington Prime Group Inc is a retail REIT and a recognized leader in the ownership, management, acquisition and development of retail properties. The Company combines a national real estate portfolio with its expertise across the entire shopping center sector to increase cash flow through rigorous management of assets and provide new opportunities to retailers looking for growth throughout the U.S.
Recommended Story: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?
Receive News & Ratings for Washington Prime Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Washington Prime Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.