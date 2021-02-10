Waste Connections, Inc. (WCN.TO) (WCN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Waste Connections, Inc. (WCN.TO) (TSE:WCN) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 17th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.82 per share for the quarter.

Shares of TSE:WCN opened at C$125.42 on Wednesday. Waste Connections, Inc. has a one year low of C$100.55 and a one year high of C$143.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$129.59 and a 200-day moving average of C$133.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.72, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market cap of C$32.97 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 160.59.

About Waste Connections, Inc. (WCN.TO)

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Exploration and Production (E&P). It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

Earnings History for Waste Connections, Inc. (WCN.TO) (TSE:WCN)

