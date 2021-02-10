Waste Connections, Inc. (WCN.TO) (WCN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Waste Connections, Inc. (WCN.TO) (TSE:WCN) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 17th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.82 per share for the quarter.
Shares of TSE:WCN opened at C$125.42 on Wednesday. Waste Connections, Inc. has a one year low of C$100.55 and a one year high of C$143.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$129.59 and a 200-day moving average of C$133.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.72, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market cap of C$32.97 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 160.59.
About Waste Connections, Inc. (WCN.TO)
