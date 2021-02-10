Waste Connections, Inc. (WCN.TO) (WCN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Waste Connections, Inc. (WCN.TO) (TSE:WCN) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 17th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.82 per share for the quarter.

Shares of TSE:WCN opened at C$125.42 on Wednesday. Waste Connections, Inc. has a one year low of C$100.55 and a one year high of C$143.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$129.59 and a 200-day moving average of C$133.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.72, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market cap of C$32.97 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 160.59.

Get Waste Connections Inc. (WCN.TO) alerts:

About Waste Connections, Inc. (WCN.TO)

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Exploration and Production (E&P). It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

Read More: The basics of gap trading strategies

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Connections Inc. (WCN.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Connections Inc. (WCN.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.