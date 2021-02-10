Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $224.09.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on WAT shares. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Waters from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $235.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Waters from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Waters from a “c” rating to an “a-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Waters from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Waters from $250.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

NYSE:WAT opened at $282.71 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $263.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $228.95. Waters has a one year low of $154.39 and a one year high of $299.06. The company has a market cap of $17.54 billion, a PE ratio of 35.21, a P/E/G ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 0.97.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.76. Waters had a net margin of 22.61% and a negative return on equity of 349.31%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.20 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Waters will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Robert G. Carson sold 2,277 shares of Waters stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.95, for a total value of $519,042.15. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $786,655.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward Conard sold 1,322 shares of Waters stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.59, for a total transaction of $312,771.98. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 71,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,002,540.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Waters by 110.0% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 168 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Waters during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Perpetual Ltd purchased a new position in Waters during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Waters during the 3rd quarter worth $89,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Waters by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 482 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.80% of the company’s stock.

Waters Company Profile

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

