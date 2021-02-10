Watford (NASDAQ:WTRE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.70 EPS

Watford (NASDAQ:WTRE) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.78 by ($0.70), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of Watford stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $34.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,839. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. Watford has a one year low of $10.86 and a one year high of $36.79. The stock has a market cap of $688.49 million, a P/E ratio of -7.39 and a beta of 0.17.

Get Watford alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WTRE. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Watford from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 28th. JMP Securities lowered shares of Watford from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.75.

Watford Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a property, casualty, and mortgage insurance and reinsurance company worldwide. The company offers casualty reinsurance products, such as executive assurance, medical malpractice liability, other professional liability, workers' compensation, umbrella liability; other specialty reinsurance, including personal and commercial automobile, mortgage, surety, accident and health, workers' compensation catastrophe, agriculture and marine, and aviation; and property catastrophe reinsurance, as well as other insurance programs comprising general liability, umbrella liability, professional liability, personal and commercial automobile, and inland marine and property business with minimal catastrophe exposure.

Further Reading: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Watford Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watford and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.